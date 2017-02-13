State College boys’ swimming and diving finishes undefeated in dual-meet season

State College finished its regular season in style Saturday, winning the Mid Penn Conference Championship at Cumberland Valley High School.
The conference title comes on the heels of the Little Lions’ Commonwealth Division title with a 10-0 dual-meet record.
State College boasted 489 points, which was 189 points ahead of runner-up Hershey. State College also won seven of the 11 events, including the 200-yard medley relay, the 200 freestyle, 200 IM, 200 free relay, 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle and 400 relay.
Toby Van Dyke set a Mid Penn Conference meet record with a time of 4 minutes, 31 seconds in the 500 freestyle. And the 200 medley relay of Noah Witt, Ben Gingher, Jordan Hillsley and Matt Brownstead swam to a program-record 1:35.44.
