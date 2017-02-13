Brackets announced for District 6 basketball tournaments

Four area high school basketball teams got their itineraries for the District 6 basketball tournament Monday.
Along with the new six-class format, there also will be home games for early-round contests instead of neutral-site games as in years past.
Getting to take advantage of having a home game will be the Penns Valley girls, who are the No. 5 seed in Class 3A. The Lady Rams will host No. 12 Ligonier Valley in the first round Tuesday, Feb. 21. Also on that night in Class 3A, No. 11 Philipsburg-Osceola will travel to No. 6 Everett.
On the boys’ side, Penns Valley is the No. 9 seed and travels to No. 8 Penn Cambria on Feb. 20 in Class 3A. In Class A, No. 5 St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy will go to No. 4 Juniata Valley on Feb. 22.
All games will tip off at 7 p.m.
Also new this year will be additional spots available in the PIAA tournament brackets to District 6. Class 3A will send five teams to the state tournament, Class 2A will send four and Class A will send three.
The brackets for the two largest classes, 5A and 6A with Bellefonte and State College, respectively, will not be announced until late this week.
