Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling rallies in 36-27 win

The Mounties wrestling team defended their home gym with a hard-fought 36-27 comeback victory over Hollidaysburg on Tuesday night.
Philipsburg-Osceola lost its first four matchups, trailing 15-0 early on. However, the Mounties won five of the final 10 matches by pin or forfeit to lift them to the team win.
Ian Klinger, Kyle Taylor and Micah Sidorick pinned their opponents to earn big points for Philipsburg-Osceola. Winners by decision for the Mounties were Brandon Anderson and Noah Clark, while Chase Chapman and Noah Twoey won by forfeit.
Comments