County wrestlers learn District 6 Class AA seeds

With the District 6 Class AA wrestling tournament set to get underway on Friday, the brackets were released on Wednesday night.
Penns Valley will have two top seeds in its contigent of 12 wrestlers.
Darren Yearick (120 pounds) and Jared Hurd (145) were awarded the top spots in their weight classes.
Yearick is the defending District 6 113-pound champion after topping St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Jacob Powers in the finals last year.
The two could meet up again this year but a round earlier — the semifinals.
The Rams’ Baylor Shunk was the only other Centre County wrestler to grab a top-two seed. He is listed at No. 2 at 106 pounds.
Powers will be joined by four other Wolves this year in the tournament after being just one of two last season.
The top seed for St. Joseph’s was Caleb Dowling at No. 2 at 132 pounds. Dowling got a bye into the second round and could face Penns Valley’s Ryan Ripka if he takes care of his first-round opponent.
The Rams’ Carter Felker will have his hands full if he reaches the 138-pound quarterfinals. He could face off with Central Cambria’s Max Murin, who won the PIAA 113-pound title two years ago and finished runner-up last season at 126 pounds.
