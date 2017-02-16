State College girls’ basketball wins regular-season finale

The Lady Little Lions dominated Williamsport in the first half en route to a 52-32 win in Thursday night's regular-season finale.
State College (9-13) owned an 18-2 advantage after the first quarter and took a 28-8 lead into halftime.
The Lady Little Lions were led by Taylor Love and Kayla Hawbaker, who scored 17 and 12 points, respectively.
State College travels to Mifflin County for the opening round of the District 6 Class 6A tournament on Wednesday. The winner advances to face Altoona.
