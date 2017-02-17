Penns Valley wrestling puts on pin parade in first session of District6 Class AA Tournament

Welcome to the Altoona High School’s Fieldhouse, home to Pins Valley.
No, that’s not a typo.
It’s the way to describe how Penns Valley wrestling cruised through the first session of the District 6 Class AA tournament on Friday morning.
The Rams tallied nine pins with eight of them coming in a row. They have all 12 wrestlers alive and nine still in the hunt for a title.
“It’s a very good session. We got to look at (it as a) whole,” Penns Valley coach Joel Brinker said. “We had three losses. You want to win every one. I think we had two we let slip away. We are pleased. A lot of bonus points that round so we got to keep it going.”
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy had all six of its wrestlers competing and half of them remain in contention for a championship.
The Rams’ Hunter Homan began the stretch of eight straight falls with a win over Tyrone’s Levi Raling in the preliminary round at 182 pounds.
Baylor Shunk continued it to open the first round in 1:15 at 106 pounds. Darren Yearick (120 pounds, 1:15), Clayton Royer (126, :56), Carter Felker (138, 1:42), Jared Hurd (145, 2:42), Andrew Sharer (152, 4:46) and Abraham Allebach (160, 1:13) kept things rolling to reach the quarterfinals set for 5:30 p.m. start.
Dillon Covalt picked up the other fall at 220 pounds to reach the quarterfinals along with Homan, who then earned a 5-3 decision in the first round.
Ryan Ripka (132), Corey Rimmey (195) and Jared Bressler (285) will have to wrestle back for third.
Penns Valley and Huntingdon are tied with 54 points in the team race. Central is in second 10 points behind with Moshannon Valley in third with 41.5 points.
The Wolves sit in 15th place with 25 points.
Jacob Powers (120), Caleb Dowling (132) and Evan Courts (138) all remain in the championship bracket.
Powers earned a pin in 1:19 over Central’s Cameron Ulrey. If Powers wins his quarterfinal match with Portage’s Logan Shaffer, it could setup a rematch of the District 6 Class AA 113-pound finals from last year with Yearick.
Dowling, who is the No. 2 seed, pinned Claysburg-Kimmel’s Cade Keithley in 3:50 to make the quarterfinals. Courts came up one point shy of a technical fall in an 18-4 major decision of Westmont Hilltop’s Mason Muto.
Julian Simmons opened the day with a pin in the preliminary round. He was then pinned by Juniata Valley’s Hunter Kern in the first round at 126 pounds.
Ethan Kauffman suffered a 3-1 loss in the first round to drop to the consolation bracket at 106 pounds. Trey Millward made quick work of his 145-pound preliminary opponent in 37 seconds. He went on to lose to Penn Cambria’s Brock Talko 8-0 in the first round.
