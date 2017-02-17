Grace Prep boys’ basketball falls to Carson Long

David Weaver paced the Storm with a team-high 17 points Friday night, but it wasn’t enough as Grace Prep fell to Carson Long 59-47 after a tough third quarter.
The Storm struggled with Carson Long’s press to start the second half, as the Warriors opened on a 20-5 run. The Storm were unable to recover.
Jared Stormer added 12 points and Jake Stormer chipped in 11 for Grace Prep.
The Storm will next play March 2-4 in Mount Vernon, Ohio, during a tournament involving the National Christian School Athletic Association.
