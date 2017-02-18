Penns Valley’s Hurd, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Powers, Dowling reach District 6 Class AA wrestling finals

As good as the first day was for Penns Valley, the championship day of the District 6 Class AA wrestling tournament wasn’t as friendly.
The Rams began with five wrestlers in the championship bracket. They had 11 wrestlers alive.
After the first session finished on Saturday at Altoona High School’s Fieldhouse, Penns Valley’s Jared Hurd was the lone Ram in the finals at 145 pounds.
Hurd wasn’t the lone Centre County wrestler in the finals though.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy had Jacob Powers and Caleb Dowling each reach the finals in the 120-pound and 132-pound finals, respectively. Powers makes it to the finals for the second straight year.
The Wolves could make history if Powers or Dowling capture a title, as it would be their first District 6 wrestling title.
Hurd gutted out a 1-0 win over Central’s Ethan Kennedy in the semifinals. He will take on Marion Center’s Challen Cornetto.
Powers topped Darren Yearick in the 120-pound semifinals 7-1. Powers will face Penn Cambria’s Chase Proudfit. Yearick will wrestle for third after winning his consolation semifinal 8-0.
Dowling jumped out to a 4-0 lead on Marion Center’s Charlie Beatty and held on for the 4-3 win in the semifinals. Dowling takes on Bishop McCort’s Carnell Andrews.
In all, Centre County will have 10 wrestlers at next week’s Southwest Regional at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Complex.
Penns Valley has six wrestlers advancing to regionals. Joining Hurd are Baylor Shunk (106 pounds), Darren Yearick (120), Clayton Royer (126), Andrew Sharer (152) and Abraham Allebach (160).
Ethan Kauffman (106) and Evan Courts (138), who locked up a regional spot yesterday, will be joining Powers and Dowling to make it a four pack of Wolves at regionals after having one last season.
Shunk, Royer, Allebach and Courts all suffered losses in the semifinals to drop into the consolation bracket.
Shunk lost 13-5 before beating Kauffman in the consolation semifinals 4-2. He will wrestle for third place as Kauffman will go for fifth.
Royer dropped a 6-0 decision to Huntingdon’s Izac Benson. Then, he fell to Tyrone’s Jamal Hicks 8-2 to wrestle for fifth place.
Allebach got caught by Huntingdon’s Seth Baney and was pinned in 49 seconds. Allebach will wrestle for third after beating Penn Cambria’s Derek Brown 12-4.
Courts ran into a buzzsaw in Central Cambria’s Max Murin in the semifinals. Murin pinned Courts in 1:02.
Kauffman and Sharer wrestled their way back through the consolations.
Kauffman won 6-2 to open his run. He then won 6-0 to set up the match with Shunk.
Sharer pinned his first consolation opponent in 1:48, then won 11-2 but had to injury default in the semifinals. The injury looked like a wrist and may have ended Sharer’s tournament.
Huntingdon leads the team race with 161.5 points. Moshannon Valley is second 23 points behind. Marion Center (134.5), Penns Valley (130) and Bishop McCort (125) round out the top five. St. Joseph’s Catholic is 14th with 81 points.
