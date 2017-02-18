High School Sports

February 18, 2017 11:56 PM

St. Joseph’s boys’ basketball falls to Carson Long in conference championship

From CDT staff reports

MILLERSTOWN

St. Joseph’s Jack Mangene poured in a game-high 15 points during Saturday’s Mid-State Athletic Conference Championship, but the Wolves took too long to adjust to Carson Long’s tight zone defense in the 61-49 loss at Greenwood High School.

Luckily for the Wolves, the loss had no effect on next week’s postseason. St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy will still next take on Juniata Valley at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the District 6 Class A playoffs.

St. Joseph’s fell behind early in Saturday’s contest, 17-10, and couldn’t recover. Ethan Khoza finished with 12 points — from four 3-pointers — and Rocky Chirieleison added 10 points in the effort against Carson Long.

Girls’ basketball

