State College’s Drew Friberg named CDT Athlete of the Week

State College’s Drew Friberg is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.
Friberg helped lift his Little Lions to their first-ever Mid Penn championship after two clutch performances last week. First, he turned in a game-high 33 points Tuesday against Trinity in a 71-63 win. And then his late free-throws helped seal the league championship Thursday against Mechanicsburg in a 77-68 victory.
Overall, the junior combined for 51 points a week ago. He registered a double-double against Trinity (33 points, 10 rebounds) and scored 22 points by halftime in what he acknowledged was his best-ever half of basketball. A few days later, he didn’t panic during a fourth-quarter, one-possession game and rose to the occasion in the game’s final eight minutes.
Comments