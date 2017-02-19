High School Sports

February 19, 2017 9:34 PM

State College’s Drew Friberg named CDT Athlete of the Week

From CDT staff reports

State College’s Drew Friberg is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.

Friberg helped lift his Little Lions to their first-ever Mid Penn championship after two clutch performances last week. First, he turned in a game-high 33 points Tuesday against Trinity in a 71-63 win. And then his late free-throws helped seal the league championship Thursday against Mechanicsburg in a 77-68 victory.

Overall, the junior combined for 51 points a week ago. He registered a double-double against Trinity (33 points, 10 rebounds) and scored 22 points by halftime in what he acknowledged was his best-ever half of basketball. A few days later, he didn’t panic during a fourth-quarter, one-possession game and rose to the occasion in the game’s final eight minutes.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

View more video

Sports Videos