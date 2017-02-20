Luke Snyder, Penns Valley rally past Penn Cambria in district boys’ basketball playoffs

The No. 9 seed Penns Valley boys’ basketball team rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to beat No. 8 seed Penn Cambria 52-49 in the first round of the District 6 Class 3A playoffs Monday night.
Penns Valley made some defensive adjustments and rode Luke Snyder’s standout performance to the victory. Snyder finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds for the Rams (13-10), who will face top-seeded Richland on the road in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“Luke Snyder obviously had the game of his life,” Penns Valley coach Terry Glunt said.
Glunt said his team struggled early against Penn Cambria’s full-court press.
The Rams trailed 31-22 at halftime and faced a 10-point deficit midway through the third quarter before they started their comeback.
“I thought we were on the precipice of losing it,” Glunt said.
The coach said they switched from their zone to a man-to-man defense — trapping at times — to force the Panthers to take quicker shots. Penns Valley closed the gap to five points going into the fourth quarter and outscored Penn Cambria 13-5 in the final period to secure the win.
Keith Butts, who finished with 12 points, hit a pair of free throws to push the Rams’ lead to three points, and Penns Valley fouled with two seconds remaining to prevent a game-tying shot attempt by Penn Cambria.
“It’s nice to play meaningful games this time of year,” Glunt said. “I think they enjoyed the environment.”
Mason Ronan led Penn Cambria with 17 points.
