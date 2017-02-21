High School Sports

February 21, 2017 11:26 PM

Philipsburg-Osceola falls 76-32 in first round

EVERETT

Sophomore guard Halle Herrington managed to impress yet again with a game-high 25 points Tuesday, but offensive production was hard to come by elsewhere during Philipsburg-Osceola’s 76-32 loss to Everett in the opening round of the district playoffs.

At halftime, Herrington had scored all of her team’s 16 points. But Everett had stormed out to a 40-16 halftime advantage.

Everett’s Sydney Reffner paced the Warriors with 22 points. Everett will now move on to face Juniata at 6 p.m. Thursday.

P-O’s Cassidy Hughes added four points for the Mountaineers, while Madison Lucas chipped in three.

