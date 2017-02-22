Second-half turnovers plague Penns Valley boys’ basketball in loss to Richland

1:54 Thon reveals fundraising total for 2017 Pause

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms

1:12 Thrashing rains, winds batter Sacramento region

0:25 Giant sequoia famous for 'drive-thru' hole in trunk topples in California storm