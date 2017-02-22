St. Joseph’s boys’ basketball falls to Juniata Valley

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy fell just short of advancing in the district playoffs Wednesday night after a close 56-50 loss to Juniata Valley.
The Wolves seized a 26-22 halftime lead, but they just couldn’t overcome Juniata Valley’s halftime adjustments. The Hornets stormed out to a 15-6 run in the third quarter.
Ethan Khoza paced St. Joseph’s with 14 points, while sophomore guard RJ Marsh added 13 points in the effort. Defensively, it was difficult for the Wolves to focus on one player because of the Hornets’ balanced offensive attack.
Four Juniata Valley players reached double digits — Quinn Zinobile (10), Jaxson Rand (10), Matt Grissinger (11) and Jared Pilch (10).
St. Joseph’s season has now concluded. Juniata Valley will advance to the District 6 Class A semifinals, where it will take on top-seed Saltsburg on Monday.
