State College boys’ indoor track and field team takes 9th at state meet

A pair of top-four relay results helped State College to a top-10 finish as a team at the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association Championship meet at Penn State’s Multisport Facility.
The Little Lions tied St. Joseph’s Prep for ninth with 14 points. Bishop Shanahan won with 52 points.
The distance medley relay team of Ben Oesterling, Joey Feffer, Nick Feffer and Owen Wing took third in 10 minutes, 22.72 seconds. The time ranks fourth in the nation for the indoor season.
The same foursome also ran the 4x800 relay to capture fourth in 7:51.31, with the time ranking fourth in the nation.
Brandon Clark added a sixth-place finish in the triple jump at 44 feet, 11 1/2 inches.
