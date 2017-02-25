State College girls set team records at indoor track state championships

A pair of school records fell for the State College girls’ indoor track and field team at the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association Championship meet at Penn State’s Multisport Facility.
Breaking indoor team records were Lyndsey Reed in the pole vault and Jordan Bair in the shot put.
Reed cleared 12 feet, breaking her own record, to tie for third. She matched Madisyn Hawkins of James M. Coughlin.
Bair registered a top throw of 40 feet, 7 inches to finish seventh, also breaking her own school record.
They helped the Lady Little Lions finish 12th as a team with 13.5 points. Cheltenham won with 51 points.
Also, Taylor Givens took sixth in the long jump at 18-4 1/4, while the 4x400 relay team of Jordi Rohrbach, Ava Michael, Zoe Wicks and Esther Seeland placed seventh in 3 minutes, 59.39 seconds. The 4x800 relay team was eighth in 9:37.05 with Catherine Curtin, Rohrbach, Sophie Bollinger and Elly Haushalter. The distance medley relay team was ninth in 12:47.95 with Curtin, Givens, Julia Neely and Emma Simon.
“We’re looking forward to a big spring season,” Lady Little Lions coach Jenn Evans said. “We just did an outstanding job today. The girls did really well.”
