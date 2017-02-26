High School Sports

February 26, 2017 7:38 PM

State College’s Lyndsey Reed named CDT Athlete of the Week

From CDT staff reports

State College’s Lyndsey Reed is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.

Reed broke a program indoor record in the pole vault, clearing 12 feet at Saturday’s Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association Championship meet hosted at Penn State’s Multisport Facility.

Reed’s showing was tied for third-best, matching Madisyn Hawkins of James M. Coughlin.

Reed was one of two State College athetes to break school records, as Jordan Bair’s performance in the shot put (40 feet, 7 inches) placed seventh in the event.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

View more video

Sports Videos