Bellefonte’s Brock Port named CDT Athlete of the Week

Bellefonte’s Brock Port is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.
Port claimed the 145-pound title at Saturday night’s District 6 Class AAA Wrestling Championships, hosted at the Altoona Field House. Port scored eight points in overtime for a 12-4 tiebreaker win against Bald Eagle Area’s Gage McClenahan.
With the win, Port joins Mike Reish (1999-2002) and Dave Adams (1950-1953) as the only Bellefonte wrestlers to ever capture four district titles.
Port, who was named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler, was one of eight Raider wrestlers to earn a berth to this weekend’s PIAA Class AAA Northwest Regional.
