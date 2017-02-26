High School Sports

February 26, 2017 7:51 PM

Bellefonte’s Brock Port named CDT Athlete of the Week

From CDT staff reports

Bellefonte’s Brock Port is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.

Port claimed the 145-pound title at Saturday night’s District 6 Class AAA Wrestling Championships, hosted at the Altoona Field House. Port scored eight points in overtime for a 12-4 tiebreaker win against Bald Eagle Area’s Gage McClenahan.

With the win, Port joins Mike Reish (1999-2002) and Dave Adams (1950-1953) as the only Bellefonte wrestlers to ever capture four district titles.

Port, who was named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler, was one of eight Raider wrestlers to earn a berth to this weekend’s PIAA Class AAA Northwest Regional.

