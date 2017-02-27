Penns Valley girls’ basketball season ends with District 6 consolation loss to Central Cambria

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective Pause

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

0:38 I-99 crash scene where man was arrested in Amber Alert case

6:21 Man with dementia hears music from his era and lights up

1:20 Indiana State Police officer points out an auto safety feature you should be using