Bellefonte finishes 4th at state gymnastics meet

Bellefonte finished fourth as a team in the Silver Division at the Pennsylvania Classic High School Gymnastics Championships on Friday and Saturday at Moon Area High School.
The Red Raiders posted a season-high team total of 128.942.
They were led by a sixth-place all-around finish for Kendra Wakefield in the silver division with a 33.034 total. She was ninth in the vault at 8.667, fourth on the uneven bars at 8.2 and 10th on the balance beam at 8.1.
Also, Sarah Connor was seventh on the bars (8.050), 12th on the floor exercise (8.417) and 11th in the all-around (32.583.
In the bronze division, Evan McMullen was third on the floor at 8.167, Kelsie Richner was 10th on the beam at 7.550 and Emily Hovies took sixth on the vault (8.467), sixth on the uneven bars (7.375) and ninth in the all-around (30.892).
