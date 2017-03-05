PIAA seedings, matchups announced for several sports

It’s been another memorable season for local teams and athletes, and quite a few are on their way to the state tournaments in their respective sports.
Three county basketball teams, 14 wrestlers, 20 swimmers and seven swimming relay teams still have a shot at a state title. The PIAA announced the first-round matchups and seedings on Sunday for all three sports.
Take a look:
Basketball
Class 5A girls: Bellefonte (12-12) vs. Trinity (22-3), at Bald Eagle Area, 4 p.m., Saturday
Class 6A girls: State College (10-14) vs. Mt. Lebanon (18-6), at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m., Friday
Class 6A boys: State College (20-4) vs. Woodland Hills (16-9), at Bald Eagle Area, 5:30 p.m., Saturday
Wrestling
Class 2A
106 — Ethan Kauffman, St. Joseph’s, 31-14 vs. Ethan Paul, Upper Dauphin, 29-18; Baylor Shunk, Penns Valley, 37-7 vs. Noah Hunt, Warrior Run, 27-14
120 — Jacob Powers, St. Joseph’s, 23-5 vs. winner of John Wheeler, Northwestern, 33-5 vs. Colin Leonard, Northern Lebanon, 36-18; Darren Yearick, Penns Valley, 35-7 vs. Kenny Kiser, Saegertown, 39-8
132 — Caleb Dowling, St. Joseph’s, 35-6 vs. RJ Driscoll, Lake-Lehman, 28-13
145 — Jared Hurd, Penns Valley, 31-7 vs. Josh Hancock, Cranberry, 34-6
Class 3A
106 — Cole Stewart, Bellefonte, 30-8 vs. Josiah Gehr, Cocalico, 25-4
126 — Garrett Rigg, Bald Eagle Area, 31-6 vs. winner of Matt Oblock, Canon-McMillan, 36-16 vs. Brett Kaliner, W.C. Rustin, 37-6
138 — Seth Koleno, Bald Eagle Area, 31-3 vs. winner of Luca Frinzi, Bethlehem Catholic, 25-16 vs. Cary Palmer, Council Rock South, 31-7
145 — Gage McClenahan, Bald Eagle Area, 30-5 vs. Tucker Brough, Big Spring, 39-5; Brock Port, Bellefonte, 36-0 vs. winner of Ryan Stocku, Penncrest, 39-7 vs. Luke Carty, Bethlehem Catholic, 22-8
160 — Ian Barr, State College, 22-9 vs. Dylan Gurreri, Red Lion, 28-7
182 — Cole Urbas, State College, 28-0 vs. Ryan Deloach, Freedom, 28-7
220 — Pete Haffner, State College, 25-3 vs. winner of Michael Leyland, Roman Catholic, 35-6 vs. Michael Modugno, Upper Perkiomen, 33-5
Swimming & Diving
Class 2A boys
Bellefonte: Bellefonte 200-yard medley relay team (No. 23 seed); Zach Malinich, 100-yard butterfly (No. 31 seed); Ian Lowery, 100-yard backstroke (No. 31 seed); Brian Feldman, 100-yard breaststroke (No. 18 seed)
St. Joseph’s: Peter Forstmeier, 200-yard IM (No. 32 seed) and 500-yard freestyle (No. 19 seed)
Class 3A girls
State College: 200-yard medley relay team (No. 21 seed); Sarah Finton, 200-yard freestyle (No. 30 seed); Ruth Dangelo, 200-yard IM (No. 29 seed) and 100-yard backstroke (No. 29 seed); Abbey Whipple, 50-yard freestyle (No. 30 seed) and 100-yard freestyle (No. 29 seed); Morgan Fusco, 1-meter diving (No. 22 seed); Grace Dangelo, 100-yard butterfly (No. 30 seed); Maya Urbanski, 500-yard freestyle (No. 30 seed); 200-yard freestyle relay team (No. 22 seed); Jodie Challis, 100-yard breaststroke (No. 32 seed); 400-yard freestyle relay team (No. 21 seed)
Class 3A boys
State College: 200-yard medley relay team (No. 10 seed); Tobias Van Dyke, 200-yard freestyle (No. 7 seed) and 500-yard freestyle (No. 2 seed); Mikey Challis, 100-yard breaststroke (No. 6 seed) and 200-yard IM (No. 26 seed); Matt Brownstead, 50-yard freestyle (No. 7 seed) and 100-yard freestyle (No. 11 seed); Jacob Whipple, 1-meter diving (No. 12 seed); Jordan Hillsley, 100-yard butterfly (No. 31 seed) and 100-yard breaststroke (No. 15 seed); 200-yard freestyle relay team (No. 8 seed); Noah Witt, 100-yard backstroke (No. 30 seed); Ben Gingher, 100-yard breaststroke (No. 3 seed); 400-freestyle relay team (No. 19 seed), Matt Morris, 50-yard freestyle (No. 25 seed); Foster Heasley, 100-yard breaststroke (No. 18 seed)
