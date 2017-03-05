State College’s Tobias Van Dyke named CDT Athlete of the Week

1:15 Doyle Heaton's earth house full of science Pause

1:10 Video: BMX champ Jamie Bestwick opens Rothrock Coffee

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'