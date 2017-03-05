High School Sports

March 5, 2017 10:57 PM

State College’s Tobias Van Dyke named CDT Athlete of the Week

From CDT staff reports

State College’s Tobias Van Dyke is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.

Van Dyke enjoyed a record-setting weekend in Class 3A at the District 6 Swimming and Diving Championships. He set the meet record and took first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 40.42 seconds. Van Dyke also won the 500 freestyle, setting a school record with his time of 4:27.85.

The senior was part of the winning 200 freestyle relay, which set a meet record (1:26.32), and he helped the Little Lions win the 400 freestyle relay (3:12.46).

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

View more video

Sports Videos