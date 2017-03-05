State College’s Ruth Dangelo named CDT Athlete of the Week

State College’s Ruth Dangelo is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.
Dangelo earned four gold medals at the District 6 Swimming and Diving Championships last weekend, winning two individual events and contributing to two relay team victories in Class 3A at McCoy Natatorium.
She finished first in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2 minutes, 11.08 seconds and took first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.97. Dangelo was also part of the winning 200 medley relay (1:50.74) and 400 freestyle relay (3:39.80) teams.
