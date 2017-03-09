4 Centre County wrestlers still alive for gold in PIAA Class 3A wrestling tournament

1:04 Wyatt is learning how to walk with his wheelchair Pause

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

0:57 NASA collects data over Centre County

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

3:21 Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

0:37 Snow causes hazardous driving conditions

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off