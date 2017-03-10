State College boys’ basketball set to face Woodland Hills in state playoff opener

1:04 Wyatt is learning how to walk with his wheelchair Pause

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

0:42 Penn State football team celebrates Big Ten Championship

0:37 Snow causes hazardous driving conditions

2:20 Trump outlines plans for healthcare reform

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest