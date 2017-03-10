4 State College basketball players earn distinction on all-conference teams

Four State College basketball players — two boys and two girls — earned honors on the Mid Penn Conference Basketball All-Star Teams that were released on Friday.
The Little Lions’ Drew Friberg and Tommy Sekunda were both named to the boys’ first-team in the Commonwealth Division, while the Lady Little Lions earned two honorable mentions in Maya Bokunewicz and Taylor Love.
Friberg, a junior, leads State College with 17.2 points per game and Sekunda isn’t far behind with 16.3 points. Friberg boasts several scholarship offers — from the likes of Bucknell and Penn State — while Sekunda played a critical role in State College’s conference championship by scoring a game-high 28 points in the title game.
As for the girls, Bokunewicz is a freshman who is second on the team in scoring with about 11 points per game. Love leads the team.
The Little Lion will next face Woodland Hills in the first round of the PIAA Class 6A boys’ tournament at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The Lady Little Lions fell to Mount Lebanon, 62-44, on Friday.
