Bellefonte’s Brock Port named CDT Athlete of the Week

Bellefonte’s Brock Port is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.
Port finished with a silver medal Saturday in the PIAA Class 3A Wrestling Championships in Hershey. He lost in the 145-pound finals — but his opponent, Hempfield’s Jaron Verkleeren, was ranked No. 1 nationally in his weight class, according to Intermat. It was Port’s first loss all season, and no county wrestler fared better than Port’s second-place finish.
Port ended his high school career with 141 wins, the second-most in school history, and as a four-time district champion. He was 39-1 this season.
Comments