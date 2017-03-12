State College’s Maya Bokunewicz named CDT Athlete of the Week

State College’s Maya Bokunewicz is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.
The freshman girls’ basketball player poured in a team-high 17 points Friday night during a 62-44 loss to Mount Lebanon in the first round of the PIAA Class 6A state playoffs. Earlier in the week, she earned an honorable mention on the Mid Penn Conferene Basketball All-Star Team.
Bokunewicz, a 5-foot-11 guard, has been a versatile force for the Lady Little Lions all season. She’s been able to play on the perimeter, slash to the basket and pass to open teammates. She finished the season averaging about 11 points per game.
