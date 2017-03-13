PIAA shifting swim, hoops schedules due to weather

The forecast for heavy snow, especially over eastern Pennsylvania, has prompted the PIAA to alter the schedules this week for the state basketball tournament and swim meet.
All second-round PIAA basketball games, which had been set for Tuesday and Wednesday, have been shifted to Thursday. The postponements include the State College boys’ game against Butler, which had been set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown. They are now set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at UPJ.
Also, quarterfinal games, which had been slated for Friday and Saturday, all will be played Saturday.
The PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships, scheduled for Bucknell University from Wednesday through Saturday, with athletes checking in Tuesday, also has been altered. The meet schedule has shifted one day, with the Class 2A events Thursday and Friday and the Class 3A events Saturday and Sunday. The diving portion of the meet, which also was spread over four days, will be held on March 25 for 2A and March 26 for 3A.
The local teams competing in the swimming championships include (2A) St. Joseph’s, Bellefonte and (3A) State College.
Also, Penn State announced Monday the softball home opener scheduled for Wednesday against St. Francis has been postponed, with the teams meeting for a doubleheader on April 26. The Nittany Lions’ new home opener is a doubleheader March 22 against Robert Morris.
