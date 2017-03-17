Bellefonte’s Malinich pleased with performance at states

1:08 Defensive players Bell and Schwan talk pro day Pause

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

1:38 Drive carefully - some roads are difficult to navigate

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

2:37 Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game

4:36 State College's Isaac Messner gives his Make-A-Wish

0:57 Chris Godwin runs position drills

3:13 Her life-threatening 140-lb tumor was more than just a 'potbelly'

1:12 Take a snowy ride at Slab Cabin Park