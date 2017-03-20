Penns Valley, St. Joe’s to play baseball at PSU

Two more Centre County high school baseball teams are going to get the chance to play a game at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
Penns Valley baseball coach Jon Bowersox announced Monday the Rams will face St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy at Penn State’s baseball stadium on May 6.
The game was originally scheduled for April 28 but is being moved to get the date on the big field. It will be played in the evening, after the end of the Minnesota at Penn State game, which is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
The Golden Gophers-Nittany Lions series is the final home set of the season for Penn State, with the finale May 7, and is also during the university’s graduation weekend.
The meeting between the Rams and Wolves follows State College and defending PIAA Class 3A champion Bellefonte booking a date at the park on April 8, which will be the first regular-season high school game played on the field in nearly a decade. Medlar Field at Lubrano Park hosts the PIAA championships each June.
