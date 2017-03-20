High School Sports

Mountain League Winter All-Stars announced for 3 sports

Numerous county athletes were honored Monday, as the Mountain League announced their all-stars for swimming, basketball and wrestling.

Award-winners were recognized during a banquet Monday night and were given a league T-shirt and all-star certificate. Here is a complete list of the local winners, organized by school and sport:

Wrestling

Bald Eagle Area: 132 — Garrett Rigg, 138 — Seth Koleno; 145 — Gage McClenahan; Bellefonte: 113 — Cole Stewart, 145 — Brock Port; Penns Valley: 106 — Baylor Shunk; 120 — Darren Yearick; Philipsburg-Osceola: 170 — Ian Klinger

Boys’ basketball

Bald Eagle Area: Jordan Jones (second team); Bellefonte: Caleb Rockey (second team); Penns Valley: Luke Snyder (second team), Andrew Tobias (honorable mention); Philipsburg-Osceola: Josiah Davis (second team)

Girls’ basketball

Bald Eagle Area: Morgan Chambers (honorable mention); Bellefonte: Lauren Young (second team); Penns Valley: Maci Ilgen (first team), Kourtney Beamesderfer (honorable mention); Philipsburg-Osceola: Halle Herrington (first team)

Boys’ swimming

Bellefonte: Zach Malinich (100 butterfly)

Girls’ swimming

Bellefonte: Zoey Cole (200 freestyle); Penns Valley: Sophie Gerhart (200 individual medley), Audrey Duck (100 breaststroke)

