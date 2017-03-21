State College boys’ tennis wins first match of season

The State College boys’ tennis team won its first match of the season Tuesday, dropping Palmyra 4-1.
Matt Wherley and Fernando del Castillo picked up straight-set singles wins, dropping just one game combined. Straight-set doubles wins were earned by the teams of Aleef Mannan and Jack Craig, and Garret Schoonmaker and Ronit Patel.
The match was the first of three duals this week before the Little Lions host their Invitational on Saturday.
“Palmyra was a solid team, and our guys did a nice job today,” coach Jane Borden said. “We are looking forward to a great week of tennis and the challenges it will bring.”
