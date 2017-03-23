State College boys win again to start season at 2-0

The State College boys’ tennis team won its second match in three days Thursday by sweeping Central Dauphin, 5-0.
Nick Vanden, Matt Wherley and Fernando del Castillo won their singles matches in straight sets. The doubles teams of Owen Lloyd and Terrence Li, and Aleef Mannan and Garrett Schoonmaker also came away with victories.
“Central Dauphin challenged us today, especially when we has difficulty closing matches out,” Little Lions coach Jane Borden said. “Our guys hung in there and came up with five solid wins.”
The Little Lions will next host the State College Invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday.
