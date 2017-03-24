Penns Valley’s Harley Hess dominates in softball opener

Senior Harley Hess could not have had a better start to the season Friday as she was dominant on both sides of the plate in Penns Valley’s 12-2 win over Juniata.
On the mound Hess struck out 12 batters while, at the plate, she had a double and an RBI.
The Lady Rams got big offensive contribution all-around the lineup: Mikenna Lyons recorded three hits including a solo home run, while Ryleigh Cain and Lydia Collison each had two RBIs.
Penns Valley (1-0) will look to make it two wins in a row when it hosts Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday.
