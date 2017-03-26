State College divers compete at PIAA Championships

State College’s Jacob Whipple and Morgan Fusco competed in 1-meter diving to close out the PIAA Class 3A Swimming and Diving Championships on Sunday at Bucknell University.
Whipple finished 21st in the boys’ diving preliminaries with a score of 170.50, leaving him just short of placing in the top 20 to advance to the semifinals. Hershey’s Jake Hedrick finished first in diving with a score of 485.25, and North Penn’s Bryce Hoch took second with 481.20.
The State College boys’ swimming and diving team finished fourth with a score of 156.50 behind third-place North Penn (167), runner-up La Salle College (184) and champion North Allegheny (271).
In the girls’ diving competition, Fusco took 23rd in the preliminaries with a score of 132.55.
North Penn’s Paige Burrell won the gold medal with a score of 473.45, followed by Mars’ Taylor Hockenberry (468.20).
Avon Grove captured the girls’ title in Class 3A with a score of 228.50, beating runner-up North Penn (183).
