Bald Eagle Area softball captures first win of season

The Bald Eagle Area softball team was strong on the mound and at the plate as they shut out Hollidaysburg 9-0 on Monday night to earn its first win of the season.
Sophomore Zoey Surovec earned the win, while senior Moreta Dyke came on late to earn the save. Head Coach Don Lucas, now in his second year with the Lady Eagles, praised his team’s performance.
“I thought we played great defense,” Lucas said. “Both Zoey and Moreta were outstanding tonight.”
Bald Eagle Area (1-1) got off to a hot start scoring four runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Megan Cersvich had two hits, including a key three-run home run. Caitlyn Chase and Mackenzie McCloskey were also big at the plate with Chase hitting a two-run double and McCloskey collected two doubles.
The Lady Eagles will be back at it Tuesday as they travel to Penns Valley.
