State College boys’ tennis remains unbeaten

State College swept the singles and split doubles with Carlisle for a 4-1 victory — its third straight to start the season.
Nick Vanden, Matt Wherley and Fernando del Castillo earned the singles wins for the Little Lions. Vanden was perfect, winning both of his sets 6-0, 6-0. Wherley and del Castillo were both close to matching their teammate’s feat, winning 6-0, 6-1.
“Our singles guys are playing really well right now,” State College coach Jane Borden said, “and really took care of business today.”
Doubles pair Owen Lloyd and Terrence Li swept their matchup 6-2, 6-1 while Aleef Mannan amd Garrett Schoonmaker fell 7-5, 6-4.
