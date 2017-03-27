State College names Chris Weakland new athletic director

1:07 Bellefonte Area High School Mini-Thon Pause

2:32 Justice League

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:07 Jerry Sandusky speaks out entering the Centre County Courthouse

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice