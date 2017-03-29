Today in high school sports: March 28, 2017

A roundup of all the high school sports and athletics happenings from March 28, 2017:
Boys’ track & field
State College hammers Harrisburg
The Little Lions were virtually unstoppable Tuesday during their 105-43 win over Harrisburg.
Titus Thompson and Nick Feffer boasted at least two first-place finishes apiece. Overall, State College placed first in 11 of 18 events.
State College will next compete Saturday in the Bruce Dallas Invitational at Northeastern.
P-O comes up short in double dual
CLEARFIELD Philipsburg-Osceola’s Dane Soltys placed first in the high jump with a distance of 6 feet, but that wasn’t nearly enough Tuesday as the Mounties fell to Clearfield 135-15 and to Central 76-64.
Soltys was the lone Philipsburg-Osceola athlete to claim a first-place finish. And Matt Shimmel was the only other Mountie to grab a top-3 finish, as he recorded a time of 2:21.06 in the 800-meter run.
Bellefonte splits
TYRONE The Red Raiders pulled out four first-place finishes — which was good enough Tuesday to beat Huntington 127-22 but wasn’t enough to defeat Tyrone in the 102-48 loss.
The four players to come in first for Bellefonte included Cole Hovis (400-meter dash), Brett Pope (3,200-meter run), James Boland (discus) and Nate Wert (pole vault).
Penns Valley beats BEA, falls to Milton
SPRING MILLS Penns Valley made quick work of Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday, beating it 94-56 in a double-dual meet, but it still fell to Milton by a score of 93-57.
Full results, such as times and distances, were not made available.
Girls’ track & field
Lady Little Lions dominate Harrisburg
STATE COLLEGE The State College girls’ track team opened its season with a 134-16 victory over Harrisburg on Tuesday night.
The Lady Little Lions crushed the field events by placing 1-2-3 in all but one event. Jordan Bair won both the shot put and the discus.
State College will be back in action Saturday on the road at Cumberland Valley.
Central, Clearfield top Philipsburg-Osceola
CLEARFIELD Philipsburg-Osceola was close to topping Central, losing 76-64, while Clearfield ran away with the 135-15 win on Tuesday night.
The Lady Mounties were victorious in three events — the 100-meter dash, the javelin and discus on the night.
Philipsburg-Osceola will compete at home Tuesday when it will face Penns Valley.
Bellefonte girls’ track splits double dual
TYRONE Bellefonte girls’ track and field was able to get the better of Huntingdon, 87-63, but lost to Tyrone by a score of 80-68 on Tuesday night.
The Lady Red Raiders did well across the board, winning seven total events.
Bellefonte will be back in action Tuesday at Bald Eagle Area.
Penns Valley goes 1-1
SPRING MILLS Penns Valley did well enough Tuesday to defeat Bald Eagle Area 97-52, but it couldn’t top Milton — it fell 102-48 — during a double-dual meet.
Full results, such as times and distances, were not made available.
Girls’ lacrosse
State College cruises to win
STATE COLLEGE Sally Stahl and Caroline Paterno both turned in hat tricks Tuesday evening as State College cruised past Lower Dauphin in a season-opening 16-4 win at Memorial Field.
State College sprinted out to an 11-2 halftime lead and never looked back, as five players scored multiple goals and another four had multiple assists.
Stahl paced the offensive attack as she complemented her hat trick by recording two assists. Elaina Ohlson added two goals and two assists.
The Lady Little Lions will next take on Central Dauphin on Thursday.
Boys’ volleyball
Little Lions drop 2nd in a row
STATE COLLEGE The Little Lions’ volleyball team just couldn’t match the firepower of Cumberland Valley on Tuesday.
State College fell in three straight sets 25-16, 25-11, 25-13 to start the season at 0-2.
“CV has a fast, high-powered offense that is much further along than us,” coach Kim-Li Kimel said. “We saw some good things on the court but were unable to string together offensive runs.”
Quinn Williams led the Little Lions with seven digs, and Patrick McNutt added six assists in the loss.
