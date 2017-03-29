Central Dauphin’s Sam Gress pitches gem over State College softball

While State College softball managed to hold Central Dauphin scoreless in two of the first three innings, the Lady Rams’ Sam Gress kept the Lady Little Lions off the bases in a 5-0 win on Wednesday.
Gress tossed a complete-game one-hitter with 10 strikeouts for Central Dauphin. She was equally impressive at the plate with a double, triple and a run batted in.
McKenzie Shannon — the last batter in the State College lineup — had the lone hit. Shannon’s hit came in the third inning.
Emily Lieb suffered the loss after giving up all of the Lady Rams hits (six) and runs. State College travels to Mifflin County on Thursday.
