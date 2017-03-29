Maggie Peck, Kamryn Harris leads Philipsburg-Osceola softball over Tyrone in 5 innings

Using the momentum from a four-run first inning, Philipsburg-Osceola softball team mercy-ruled Tyrone 10-0 in five innings on Wednesday.
Maggie Peck led the scoring for the Lady Mounties with three runs and added two hits and two RBIs.
Kamryn Harris, who pitched a one-hit game with five strike outs, was awarded the win while also adding two hits and one run batted in.
Emily Hamer had the only hit for the Lady Golden Eagles. Despite logging four strikeouts, Tyrone’s Anna Baran gave up eight hits and all 10 runs, while walking five batters.
Philipsburg-Osceola travels to Bald Eage Area on Friday.
