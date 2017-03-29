High School Sports

March 29, 2017 10:21 PM

Maggie Peck, Kamryn Harris leads Philipsburg-Osceola softball over Tyrone in 5 innings

From CDT staff reports

PHILIPSBURG

Using the momentum from a four-run first inning, Philipsburg-Osceola softball team mercy-ruled Tyrone 10-0 in five innings on Wednesday.

Maggie Peck led the scoring for the Lady Mounties with three runs and added two hits and two RBIs.

Kamryn Harris, who pitched a one-hit game with five strike outs, was awarded the win while also adding two hits and one run batted in.

Emily Hamer had the only hit for the Lady Golden Eagles. Despite logging four strikeouts, Tyrone’s Anna Baran gave up eight hits and all 10 runs, while walking five batters.

Philipsburg-Osceola travels to Bald Eage Area on Friday.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

View more video

Sports Videos