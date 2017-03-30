Today in high school sports: March 30, 2017

A roundup of all the high school sports and athletics happenings from March 30, 2017:
Softball
State College routs Mifflin County
State College pounded out 20 hits en route to a 16-5 win over Mifflin County on Thursday.
Kayla Hawbaker, Addie Wasikonis, Avery Cymbor, Andrea Kling, Morgan Arnold and McKenzie Shannon each finished with three hits for the Lady Little Lions.
Arnold went 3 for 5 with a double, triple and team-high four RBIs, Shannon finished 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, and Cymbor drove in three runs.
State College’s Sophia Keene pitched a complete game to earn the win.
Baseball
Bellefonte blanks Penns Valley
SPRING MILLS Bellefonte put together two big innings in its 9-0 win over Penns Valley on Thursday.
The Red Raiders scored four runs in the fourth inning and added five runs in the seventh. Tyler Kreger went 3 for 4 to lead Bellefonte (1-1) offensively. Bellefonte pitcher Ashton Wetzler earned the win, and Rams pitcher Hunter Homan took the loss.
Penns Valley finished with four hits.
“Our bats came out cold today and stayed cold for the entire game,” Penns Valley coach Jon Bowersox said.
Penns Valley (0-2) travels to Mount Union on Friday.
P-O tops BEA
PHILIPSBURG Philipsburg-Osceola scored four runs in the first inning and cruised to a 6-2 win over Bald Eagle Area on Thursday.
Josh Earnest allowed two runs and four hits in six innings to earn the win for the Mounties (2-0). Earnest also had a double, and teammate Logan Williamson tripled in the win.
Hunter Eminhizer doubled for BEA.
Girls’ lacrosse
State College falls to Central Dauphin
HARRISBURG State College couldn’t protect its three-goal halftime lead in a 12-11 loss to Central Dauphin on Thursday.
Caroline Paterno recorded three goals and one assist to lead the Lady Little Lions, who led 8-5 at halftime. Emily Hall finished with one goal and two assists, contributing to a balanced offensive attack as nine State College players found the back of the net.
Emily Hall also had two assists for State College.
Boys’ lacrosse
Central Dauphin edges State College
STATE COLLEGE Ryan Franks finished with two goals and two assists to pace State College offensively, but the Little Lions fell short in an 8-7 loss to Central Dauphin on Thursday.
Brady Dorner had two goals, while Dylan Horne, Jack Sheehan and Neil Porterfield each notched one goal for State College. Greg Manno added two assists.
Max Anderson paced Central Dauphin with two goals and two assists.
State College hosts Franklin Regional at noon Saturday.
Boys’ volleyball
State College falls to Central Dauphin
STATE COLLEGE State College fell 3-0 (25-19, 25-9, 25-17) to Central Dauphin on Thursday.
Nate Reinart led the Little Lions with four kills, while Patrick McNutt recorded eight assists and Quinn Williams added two digs.
“We’re still struggling with unforced errors and offensive production, but overall the tempo and rhythm of the team was much stronger tonight,” coach Kim-Li Kimel said. “We’re moving in the right direction.”
State College plays at Carlisle on Tuesday.
Comments