Today in high school sports: April 1, 2017

A roundup of all the high school sports and athletics happenings from April 1, 2017:
Girls’ track and field
State College’s Rohrbach gets 1st in hurdles
State College girls’ track freshman Jordan Rohrbach couldn’t have done much better Saturday in front of a field of more than 20 teams at the Bruce Dallas Invitational.
The Lady Little Lion placed first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.75 seconds, bettering the runner-up by exactly a second. It was State College’s lone first-place finish of the day.
Junior Taylor Givens also grabbed fourth place in the 100-meter dash (13.59) and sixth in the triple jump (34-8), while Lily Plute had fourth in the pole vault (10-0).
Culver grabs 1st in 400m
ALTOONA Penns Valley flexed some muscle in the 400-meter dash Saturday at the Igloo Invitational, when two of its runners placed in the top 3.
Isabella Culver took first — the lone local athlete to do so at the invitational — with a time of 1:01.89, while teammate Sheri Bowersox finished right behind her in third with a time of 1:03.93.
Rebecca Bierly also fared well by finishing as the runner-up in two events, in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. Karly Smith also ran in both events and grabbed a third- and fourth-place finish, respectively.
Boys’ track and field
PV, BEA have individual top-5 finishers
ALTOONA Penns Valley’s Sammy Gray and Mark Bierly both turned in team-best fourth-place finishes during Saturday’s Igloo Invitational at Mansion Park, a meet that boasted a field of more than 20 teams.
Gray placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 44.01 seconds. And Bierly grabbed fourth in the 3,200-meter run in 10:37.
The other local team competing, Bald Eagle Area, saw its best finisher come in fifth in the shot put — where Mike Salvanish registered a distance of 42-5.5. BEA’s Nick Turner also finished sixth in the pole vault with a 10-6.
State College tunes up at invitational
MECHANICSBURG Brandon Clark and Luke Knipe paced the State College boys’ track team in a loaded field at Saturday’s Bruce Dallas Invitational by both coming in fourth place in their respective events.
Knipe, a sophomore, finished with a distance of 12-6 in the pole vault, while Clark had a distance of 42-6 in the triple jump.
Boys’ lacrosse
Little Lions grab first win
STATE COLLEGE Jack Sheehan paced the Little Lions with two goals and two assists Saturday, as the State College boys’ lacrosse team notched its first win of the season with a 5-3 win over Franklin Regional.
The Little Lions are now 1-2 on the season.
Ryan Franks, Greg Manno and Nick Brooks all recorded goals for State College. Assists came from Neil Portferfield, Brady Dorner and Rob Hort.
Mike Hraba was also critical in the net by making nine saves.
The Little Lions will next take on Northern on Tuesday.
Girls’ lacrosse
State College falls to Parkland
ALLENTOWN State College’s Caroline Paterno recorded a hat trick with three goals, but it wasn’t enough to match Parkland’s high-scoring offense in the 17-7 loss.
Erika Lose grabbed another two goals for the Lady Little Lions, while Sophie Brandimarte and Sally Stahl both had two assists apiece.
Comments