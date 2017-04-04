High School Sports

April 4, 2017 12:16 AM

Today in high school sports: April 3, 2017

From CDT staff reports

CLEARFIELD

A roundup of all the high school sports and athletics happenings from April 3, 2017:

Softball

Bellefonte’s Baney strikes out 16 in win

Tara Baney once again dominated Monday in her Lady Red Raiders’ 11-1 victory over Clearfield.

She struck out 16 batters — while only facing 25 — and allowed just three walks, four hits and one run. She also had a hit of her own and recorded an RBI.

Three Bellefonte players finished with two RBIs apiece: Angela Capparelle, Taylor Kerr and Jenna Ault. Another three had multiple hits, including Kerr, Alexis Wetzler and Rianna Trexler.

The Lady Red Raiders will next take on Philipsburg-Osceola at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Baseball

BEA falls to Juniata

MIFFLINTOWN Bald Eagle Area’s pitchers allowed just four hits, but that’s all Juniata needed to capitalize in BEA’s 6-5 loss Monday.

The Eagles’ top hitter was Hunter Eminhizer, who had two hits and a double. Jordan Jones added a double.

A full box score was not provided.

Boys’ tennis

Little Lions sweep Redland

STATE COLLEGE The Little Lions dropped just a single game Monday as they cruised to a 5-0 sweep of Redland.

In singles, Matt Wherley, Fernando del Castillo and Owen Lloyd won by identical scores (6-0) in straight sets. In doubles, Garrett Schoonmaker and Jack Craig also won, 6-0, 6-0, while Terrence Li and Sankar Ramesh won 6-0, 6-1.

“We were proud of the focus that our guys had today,” State College coach Jane Borden said. “They really took care of business.”

State College will next take on Chambersburg at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Girls’ track and field

St. Joe’s picks up 2 wins

NORTHERN CAMBRIA Sarah Watkins paced St. Joseph’s with three first-place finishes Monday as the Lady Wolves cruised to two wins in a double-dual meet — 90-46 over Northern Cambria and 90-46 over Blacklick Valley.

Watkins picked up the top spots in the 110-meter hurdles (10 seconds), the high jump (4 feet, 4 inches) and the long jump (14-10). Mary Elliott also won two events, in both the 100-meter dash (13.3) and the triple jump (30-6).

Boys’ track and field

SJCA splits at double-dual meet

NORTHERN CAMBRIA St. Joseph’s Lance Hamilton placed first in two separate events — the high jump and triple jump — as the Wolves split Monday at a double-dual meet, beating Blacklick Valley 78-55 but falling to Northern Cambria 77-73.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy is now 1-2 on the season. The next meet for both the boys’ and girls’ teams will be an invitational at Greater Latrobe High School.

