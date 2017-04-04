Today in high school sports: April 4, 2017

The Penns Valley boys’ track and field team remained unbeaten on the season thanks to a pair of wins over Philipsburg-Osceola (125-21) and Huntingdon (114-36) on Tuesday.
Marcus Woodford, Jared Hurd and Garrett Fleck were all double winners for the Rams. Woodford took two track events. He won the 110-meter high hurdles in a time of 18.18 seconds and the 100 dash in a time of 12.21.
Hurd split his wins between the track and field. He captured the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.74 and then took to the skies for a win in the pole vault over the Mounties at 7 feet, 0.5 inches.
Fleck captured two field events. His toss of 34-1 took the top spot in the shot put with P-O. His hurl of 99-4.5 won the discus.
The Mounties’ Dane Soltys was also a double winner. He took home first-place finishes in the high jump (5-10) and the triple jump (38-0).
Girls’ track and field
Lady Rams sweep P-O, Huntingdon
PHILIPSBURG Penns Valley picked up a pair of wins over Philipsburg-Osceola (100-46) and Huntingdon (96-52) to stay perfect in the Mountain League.
The Lady Rams were led by triple winner Isabella Culver, who captured the 100-meter dash (13.37), the 200 dash (27.15) and the 400 dash (1:01).
Rebecca Bierly and Sydney Riegel picked up two wins apiece for Penns Valley. Bierly paced the way in the 1,600 run (5:43.31) and the 3,200 run (12:45). Riegel took first in the 100 high hurdles (19.59) and the 300 hurdles (54.21) with the Lady Mounties.
P-O’s Julia Burns took care of the shot put and discus for her team. She threw the discus 85-2 and tossed the shot put 29-0.5.
Boys’ volleyball
State College earns first win
CARLISLE State College outlasted Carlisle in five sets for its first victory of the season Tuesday night in Mid Penn Conference Commonwealth Division play.
The Little Lions (1-2) prevailed 20-25, 25-19, 25-23, 14-25, 15-11.
“This was a much needed win,” coach Kim-Li Kimel said.” The guys are beginning to realize their potential, and there is still so much more room to grow. Joe McCracken had a good night on the court leading the team from top to bottom. James Pone was big for us tonight as both an offensive threat and big block.”
Boys’ lacrosse
State College evens up record
STATE COLLEGE Ryan Franks had a game-high four goals to lead State College offensively in a 9-7 win over Northern York.
Dylan Horne was the only other Little Lion with multiple goals with two, as Jack Sheehan led the team with three assists.
Goalie Mike Hraba was solid between the pipes, collecting 11 saves for State College.
The Little Lions hit the field again on Saturday when they host Pine Richland.
Boys’ tennis
Little Lions dominate Trojans
CHAMBERSBURG State College remained perfect this season with a 5-0 sweep of Chambersburg.
Nick Vanden (No. 1), Matt Wherley (No. 2) and Fernando del Castillo (No. 3) combined to drop just two sets in their singles matches.
The Little Lions’ doubles teams of Owen Lloyd-Garrett Schoonmaker and Aleef Mannan-Jack Craig didn’t drop a set in their wins.
State College is 5-0 and hosts Lower Dauphin on Wednesday.
