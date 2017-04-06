Today in high school sports: April 5, 2017

A roundup of all the local high school sports and athletics happenings from April 5, 2017:
Baseball
Bellefonte shuts out Clearfield
Everything seemed to be working for Bellefonte on Wednesday night as it dominated Clearfield 10-0.
On the mound, Adam Armstrong and Ashton Wetzler held the Bison to only two hits throughout the game, with Armstrong earning the win and Wetzler the save.
Logan Mathieu had a big game at the plate for Bellefonte (2-1) with three hits, including a double and the game-ending two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth. The Red Raiders also had multi-hit games from Tyler Kreger, Dylan Deitrich, Greg Watson and Cayden Lucas.
Bellefonte’s next game will be on Friday at Philipsburg-Osceola.
Missed opportunities cost BEA
WINGATE The bats did not get going for Bald Eagle Area as they lost 5-1 to Central on Wednesday night.
The Eagles’ head coach James Gardner said his team was generous with allowing walks and early hits to the Dragons. Gardner was also critical of his team’s hitting as the Eagles only got three hits on the night.
“We weren’t able to hit with RISP, and we didn’t cash in a lot of opportunities,” Gardner said.
The Eagles will look to earn their first win of the season on Friday when they travel to Huntingdon.
Softball
State College takes down Red Land
STATE COLLEGE The bats came alive for the second straight game as State College defeated Red Land 9-2 on Tuesday night.
Leadoff hitter Kayla Hawbaker was key for the Lady Little Lions with three singles, an RBI and two runs. Cleanup hitter Addie Wasikonis also stepped up for State College (2-1) with a two-run home run.
Emily Lieb earned the win for State College, giving up only two runs in 4 2/3 innings, while Sophia Keene did not give up a run the rest of the game to earn the save.
State College will look to make it three straight wins when it travels to Chambersburg on Thursday.
Huntingdon rallies to beat BEA
WINGATE The Bald Eagle Area softball team built up an early 10-run lead — but it still wasn’t enough, as Huntingdon completed the unlikely comeback 12-10 in extra innings.
The Lady Eagles led 10-0 after the fourth inning, but it was all Huntingdon afterward. It scored five runs in the fifth, four runs in the sixth and then scored one more in the seventh to force an extra frame — where it scored two for extra measure.
BEA’s Mackenzie McCloskey paced the home team with three hits, a home run and five RBIs.
“We have a lot of season left,” BEA coach Don Lucas said. “It’s way early in the season.”
Boys’ tennis
State College wins 6th straight
STATE COLLEGE The State College boys’ tennis team moved to 6-0 on the season Wednesday after sweeping both the singles and doubles over Lower Dauphin in a 5-0 win.
Nick Vanden, Matt Wherley and Fernando del Castillo all won their singles matches for the Little Lions. Wherley was perfect, winning both sets 6-0, 6-0. Del Castillo defeated his opponent 6-0, 6-1, while Vanden won his match 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles pair Terrence Li and Aleef Mannon were also perfect on Wednesday night with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep and Owen Llyod and Garrett Schoonmaker swept their opponents 6-2, 6-0.
Boys’ track and field
State College defeats Chambersburg
STATE COLLEGE With strong performances across the board, State College defended its home track against Chambersburg 88-62 on Wednesday night.
On the track, the Little Lions earned victories in the two relays events (3,200-meter relay, 400-meter relay) and four individual events (1,600-meter run, 300 meter hurdles, 800-meter run and the 3,200-meter run).
The jumps for State College were impressive as maximum points were taken from the triple jump, long jump, high jump and pole vault.
The Little Lions will be back in action next Tuesday when they will face off against Mifflin County.
BEA splits double dual
WINGATE The Bald Eagle Area track team dominated Central 127-22; however, it fell just short of Bellefonte 76.5-73.5 on Wednesday night in a double-dual meet
Bellefonte’s score against Central was not made available.
The Eagles were victorious in seven total events, five on the track and two in the field (110-meter hurdles, the 400-meter relay, 300-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash, 1,600-meter relay, shot put and discus). The 200-meter dash was the best event for the Eagles, as they claimed all nine possible points as they placed 1-2-3.
Senior Michael Salvanish was impressive in the throws, with victories in both the shot put and the discus.
Girls’ track and field
State College cruises to win
STATE COLLEGE Taylor Givens paced the Lady Little Lions with three first-place finishes — 100-meter dash, long jump, triple jump — as her team powered to a 95-55 win over Chambersburg.
Two other State College student-athletes, Jordi Rohrbach and Jordan Bair, won two events apiece. Rohrbach placed first in the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles, while Bair had the top distances in the shot put and discus.
BEA tops Bellefonte, Central
WINGATE Bald Eagle Area’s Caitlin Taylor won a pair of events to lead the Lady Eagles to wins over Bellefonte and Central on Wednesday.
Taylor finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.6 seconds and took first in the 200 with a time of 28.9 for the Lady Eagles, who beat Bellefonte 77-71 and Central 98.5-50.5.
Other individual winners for BEA included Lexi Turner (110 hurdles), Adazia Mellott (discus) and Alexis Bucha (javelin).
Boys’ lacrosse
Little Lions win 14-3
HARRISBURG Thanks to a balanced offensive attack, State College ousted Bishop McDevitt with ease 14-3 on Wednesday.
The Little Lions (3-2) had seven different scorers, led by Ryan Franks’ three goals. Dylan Horne, Matt Kunes and Greg Manno chipped in two goals apiece.
Franks, a sophomore attacker, tallied three assists. Jack Sheehan also had three assists.
When tested, State College’s goalies held up. Mike Hraba and Andrew Whitaker recorded nine and five saves, respectively.
The Little Lions host Pine Richland on Saturday.
Girls’ lacrosse
Lady Little Lions dominate
DILLSBURG Brielle Curtis and Sophie Brandimarte each scored just as much as Northern York in State College’s 17-3 win on Wednesday.
Curtis and Brandimarte led the Lady Little Lions with three goals apiece. Brandimarte also led State College with a pair of assists.
The Lady Little Lions host Selinsgrove on Thursday.
