Today in high school sports: April 8, 2017

A roundup of high school sports for April 8, 2017:
Track & field
St. Joseph’s DeCarmine earns MVP honor at Brookville Invitational
Zach DeCarmine helped the St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy boys’ track and field team secure a 10th-place finish at the Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational on Saturday.
DeCarmine, who was named as the Most Valuable Player on the track, posted school records — and first-place finishes — in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. He posted times of 15.98 and 41.80, respectively.
Lance Hamilton also had a good day for the Wolves in the jumps, placing third in the triple jump with his distance of 42 feet, 5 1/2 inches, fourth in the high jump at 5-10 and eighth in the long jump with a distance of 18-9.
Bellefonte’s Wert earns pole vault win
BROOKVILLE Nate Wert highlighted Bellefonte’s day at the Brookville Invitational on Saturday by winning the pole vault.
Wert cleared a personal-best 13 feet, 4 inches for his victory.
Also, James Boland took second in the javelin with a distance of 150-6 and secured third in the discus at 127-7. Brett Pope posted a second-place finish in the 1,600-meter with his time of 4:47.12 and was third in the 3,200 in 10:15.87. The 3,200-meter relay team of Daniel Methven, Cole Hovis, Mitchell Pensak and Ian Hoaglund secured fifth with their time of 9:28.78.
On the girls’ side, Amber Shirey took fourth in the 1,600 meters with her time of 5:56.17 and fifth in the 3,200 in 12:48.73. Chelsea Robson finished fourth in the long jump with her mark of 14-8.
Softball
State College falls to Hazleton
STATE COLLEGE State College fell to Hazleton 6-3 Saturday at Community Field.
Avery Cymbor had the big stick for the Lady Little Lions, belting a single and a two-run home run, and scoring the team’s other run on Morgan Arnold’s single.
Addie Wasikonis, Avery Cymbor and Sierra Junig, who was the pinch-hitter for Grace Jung, each added one run for the Lady Little Lions. Cymbor posted two RBIs and a home run on the afternoon.
Flope Kinney had a single, triple and scored three runs for Hazleton, and Erika Book earned a complete-game win.
Emma Wolfe started and took the loss.
Boys’ volleyball
Little Lions hold off Spartans
STATE COLLEGE State College needed four sets to hold off Hempfield of Greensburg 26-24, 14-25, 25-18, 25-21 Saturday afternoon.
Nate Reinart’s 10 kills and two aces and Tanner Kuruzovich’s nine kills and three blocks paced the Little Lions (2-4) in the non-conference victory. Quinn Williams picked up 16 digs and two aces, Ryan Kustaborder had 16 assists and 11 digs, Patrick McNutt gave out a dozen assists and James Pone added a pair of blocks.
“This was a really important win for us as we’re continuing to fine-tune lineups and find the right combination on offense,” said coach Kim-Li Kimel, whose team returns to Mid Penn Conference play Tuesday against Chambersburg. “We have a big week coming up and we need to be moving along our learning curve.”
Boys’ lacrosse
State College falls to Pine Richland
STATE COLLEGE Despite a game-high four goals from Ryan Franks, State College fell 11-5 to Pine Richland on Saturday at Memorial Field.
Jack Sheehan collected three assists for the Little Lions. Mike Hraba posted 10 saves.
The Rams used a combined five goals from Ben Barnes and Dawson Goltz in the win, with Alex Hein making eight saves.
State College returns to action against Hershey on Monday.
Girls’ lacrosse
Exeter drops State College
STATE COLLEGE Exeter pulled away in the second half for an 11-5 win over State College on Saturday at Memorial Field.
The teams were knotted at 4-4 at intermission before the Eagles took control.
The Lady Little Lions’ Brielle Curtis scored two goals while Caroline Kranich and Kate Thomas combined for 10 saves in the loss.
State College will next play at Hershey on Tuesday.
Comments