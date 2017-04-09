Penns Valley’s Isabella Culver named CDT Athlete of the Week

Penns Valley’s Isabella Culver is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.
The multi-sport athlete set the tone on the track early last week, as the Lady Rams swept both Philipsburg-Osceola and Huntingdon in a double dual. Culver was the lone triple-winner Tuesday after finishing first in the 100-meter dash (13.37 seconds), the 200-meter dash (27.15) and the 400-meter dash (1:01).
Thanks in large part to Culver, Penns Valley stayed perfect in the Mountain League with a 100-46 win over P-O and a 96-52 victory against Huntingdon.
Comments