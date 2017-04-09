St. Joe’s Zach DeCarmine named CDT Athlete of the Week

St. Joseph Catholic Academy’s Zach DeCarmine is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.
The track athlete impressed early last week by grabbing two first-place finishes in a double dual against Northern Cambria and Blacklick Valley. But he saved his best for later in the week.
At the Greater Latrobe Wildcat Invitational on Saturday, DeCarmine set school records in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles with times of 15.98 and 41.80 seconds, respectively. He was named the Most Valuable Player on the track as the Wolves secured a 10th-place team finish.
